As schools reopen and students and teachers step back into the classroom, mask-wearing has once again become a divisive topic.
Although Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prevents public school districts from mandating masks, some, including Galveston and Texas City public school districts, will require students, faculty and staff to wear them.
Others, like Clear Creek Independent School District, continue to strongly recommend students wear masks indoors.
Mask recommendations have varied throughout the pandemic. Debates on topics such as freedom and efficacy have raged since the early days of the pandemic, when former Surgeon General Jerome Adams questioned their effectiveness. Adams and others initially discouraged mask wearing largely to protect the mask supply for health care workers. Such discouragement would come back to haunt federal efforts to encourage masking during the pandemic.
Although Adams later reversed his stance, skepticism about the usefulness of masks lives on.
So what’s the truth?
THE CONSENSUS
Masks don’t fully stop the spread of the virus, but they can greatly decrease viral exposures and even lessen the degree by which people become ill when they are infected, health officials say.
Experts across the board agree wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Research suggests wearing a cloth face covering could block between 65 percent and 85 percent of viral particles, said Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist and professor of public health and human rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in an August 2020 article.
And reducing the viral load is important because it increases the chance of experiencing milder disease and the likelihood of having an asymptomatic infection.
“Dose matters,” he said. “When you wear a mask, you are less likely to get sick, and less likely to experience severe disease.”
“The more people wearing face masks, especially in unvaccinated populations, the better it is to decrease the risk of getting an infection,” said Mary Ann DeMaet, the operations manager for the department of infection control and healthcare epidemiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all unvaccinated people age 2 or older wear masks in indoor public places. Because of the more contagious delta variant, it’s also recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public places and outdoors in crowded places if they live in areas of high transmission.
Galveston County has a high rate of transmission, according to the CDC website. During the week of Aug. 1, the county saw the highest weekly number of positive COVID cases since the pandemic began, and COVID-related hospitalization rates also reached historic levels.
CHOOSING A MASK
Although masks are recommended, not all are equally effective, DeMaet said. It’s important to choose a mask that has two layers of cloth, which is often noted in the mask description, she said.
Multiple layers prevent the mask wearer’s respiratory droplets from escaping and other people’s droplets from getting into someone else’s mask, according to the CDC. COVID is spread when these virus laden respiratory droplets are breathed in or land on the eyes, nose or mouth through something like a cough or a sneeze, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Me wearing a face mask is going to protect you if I’m infected, just like you wearing a mask will protect me if you’re infected,” Galveston County Health District spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
It’s also recommended to wear a mask that has a nose wire to prevent air from escaping, DeMeat said. Nose wires help the mask fit better and can be adjusted to each person’s face.
The mask should fit snugly and cover both the nose and the mouth to prevent the spread of droplets, DeMaet said. She recommended trying the mask on to make sure it fits correctly without being too loose.
FITTING A MASK
The right fit is important because gaps along the sides of the mouth or the nose, or leaving either uncovered can allow droplets carrying COVID to escape and infect others.
“When you wear a face mask, you are creating a barrier that prevents or decreases the risk of the respiratory droplets engaging,” DeMaet said.
To ensure a mask is thick enough, people should hold the mask up to the light, DeMaet said. If light can be seen through the mask, then it’s too thin, she said.
Tightly woven cotton masks are the best, but as long as they have at least two layers, even the fashionable masks can work, she said.
“Just be sure that when you’re looking at these types of masks that you are following the CDC guidelines,” she said.
Some wearers might opt for sturdier masks, like KN95 masks. These masks are best for people who have long-term, close exposure to other people or people who are high risk, according to the CDC website. Although these masks provide more filtration, they can be difficult to fit correctly.
Respirators, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for people who work in health care settings.
CONCERNS ABOUT MASKING
One of the most frequent concerns about masks is the wearer will be poisoned from carbon dioxide, DeMaet said. When wearing a cloth mask, even one with multiple layers, carbon dioxide still is able to escape, she said.
“As you breathe out and you talk, the CO2 can escape through,” she said.
It’s also important to keep the mask clean. Some masks, like fabric masks, can be washed in the washing machine, DeMaet said. Others are disposable and should be thrown away if they become dirty, she said.
“It’s good to have a fresh mask to start your day,” she said.
MASKS IN SCHOOLS
As the delta variant continues to infect younger people, it’s important to continue wearing masks, health officials say. Galveston County Health District officials recommend all children wear masks while at school.
Masking is particularly important in schools because COVID vaccines still have not been approved for anyone younger than 12, DeMaet said.
“We really need to have other things in place to protect the children,” she said.
Children should be taught how to properly wear a mask, as well as how to take it off and put it back on, she said. Children can practice wearing masks at home, and parents should take the time to make sure those masks fit correctly, she said.
PREVENTING THE SPREAD
But preventing the spread of COVID doesn’t just end with wearing mask, DeMaet said.
“It shouldn’t be a substitute for social distancing,” DeMaet said. “Ideally, you want to be sure you are also following the other safety guidelines the CDC has set out for us.”
These include getting vaccinated when eligible, staying 6 feet away from others, washing your hands often and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, according to the CDC’s website.
“Our goal is to decrease the risk of the transmission of the virus,” DeMaet said.
