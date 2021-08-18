GALVESTON
Randall Kempner will step down as the leader of the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation in September, the foundation announced Tuesday.
His departure comes less than two years after he was hired to lead the nonprofit. Kempner’s last day will be Sept. 7.
“I was certainly not expecting to take this step only a year into my tenure,” Kempner said in a letter sent to the foundation’s supporters. “However, sometimes well-meaning people with common values and aspirations find themselves with different visions on how to achieve those goals. That is what has happened here.”
Kempner was named the CEO and president of the Mitchell Foundation in February 2020. Kempner was the first person not a member of the Mitchell family to lead the foundation.
Kempner said he would return to the Aspen Institute, where he worked before joining The Mitchell Foundation, to act as a senior advisor to the institute’s energy and environment program.
In statements, both Kempner and the foundation said his departure was mutual and amicable.
“We have a deep respect for Randall’s strategic insight, values, and work ethic and are thankful for his contributions to improving the foundation’s governance and programs during his tenure,” said Katherine Lorenz, the chair of the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation.
The foundation has pledged more than $750 million in grants to various causes since it was created in 1978 by George P. Mitchell, the Galveston native who was born to Greek immigrant parents on the island in 1919.
Mitchell made a fortune as an oil executive and a real estate developer, and he was a leading force in the redevelopment and historical preservation of Galveston’s downtown, the return of Mardi Gras celebrations to the island and the development of Texas A&M University at Galveston on Pelican Island. He died in 2013.
The Mitchell Foundation supports a wide range of causes and is mainly focused on projects that address environmental protection, social equity and economic vibrancy.
Kempner himself is a member of another prominent Galveston family.
The Kempner family came to Galveston in the 1850s and its members have been political, business and philanthropic leaders for nearly that entire time. The Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, created in 1946, provides millions of dollars in community improvement projects in the Galveston area.
