TEXAS CITY
Searchers in the early morning hours Sunday found a body matching that of Chris Reed, Kemah police chief and longtime community volunteer, near the area where Friday he fell of a boat north of the Texas City dike, police confirmed.
Investigators found Reed’s body about 7:46 a.m. near where he fell out west of Buoy 32 in the Houston Ship Channel, Texas City Chief Joe Stanton said.
“It’s just a big blow to law enforcement here in the county,” Stanton said. “He was just a great guy.”
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard had searched more than 650 nautical miles over more than 40 hours for Reed, officials said.
Reed was with his wife when he fell off a boat Friday afternoon, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard received a call about 4 p.m. Friday from the Texas City Police Department after it learned a man entered the water when the vessel he was on was hit by the wake from a passing vessel.
Crews transported the body back to the U.S. Coast Guard’s office in Galveston Sunday morning, where it will be loaded and taken the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, Stanton said.
Reed has served as Kemah police chief since 2016 and was elected as a Clear Creek school district trustee in 2017. The longtime Galveston County resident has also held numerous other roles.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well as the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Caren Damon, a lieutenant commander and mission coordinator with the Coast Guard.
