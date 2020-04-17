AUSTIN
Texas students will not return to classrooms this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.
Abbott announced that order and a series of other changes and updates to the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference from the Texas Capitol.
The order applies to public schools, private schools and colleges.
The order does not end the academic year for public schools. It encourages school districts to continue to provide academic instruction remotely through the end of the academic year.
Public schools in Galveston County have been closed since March 12. Most public schools in Texas planned to end their school year during the third week of May.
"The team of doctors advising us has determined it will be unsafe to allow students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future," Abbott said.
Teachers and school staff will be allowed in school buildings to provide video instruction or perform administrative duties, Abbott said.
The Texas Education Agency still is developing plans on how to conduct graduation ceremonies, Abbott said.
Among the other things Abbott announced were:
• Some elective medical procedures prohibited by Abbott's previous orders will be allowed to resume April 22. An example of a medical procedure that would be allowed would be a test required to confirm a cancer diagnosis, Abbott said.
• Retail businesses will be allowed to offer to-go services beginning April 24.
• Texas state parks will reopen Monday, Abbott said. People visiting state parks will be required to wear face masks while in parks and to maintain social distancing while there.
• Abbott announced an economic task force that will advise him on steps to reopen the Texas economy. Among the members of the task force is Landry's Inc. chairman and CEO, and Galveston native, Tilman Fertitta.
Abbott plans another announcement about reopenings on April 27.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
