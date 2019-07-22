HITCHCOCK
The woman killed in a Saturday evening wreck on FM 2004 was identified Monday.
Joanna Rackley, 58, of Brazoria, was killed when the car she was in was hit by an oncoming car that swerved into wrong lane at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of FM 2004, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Rackley was in a car with her husband and two grandchildren, according to the sheriff's office. All three were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. Their conditions were not available Monday.
The woman driving the other car was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. Her condition was also not available Monday.
The wreck is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. No charges had been filed as of Monday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
