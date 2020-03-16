County restaurants and bars and their customers started the week in a vastly different place than just a week ago, as they processed new and changing federal guidelines meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Across Galveston County, bars and restaurants, which employ thousands of people, stepped up sanitation measures, rearranged seating to keep customers farther apart, prepared to cut employee hours and braced for the possibility of a mandate to close dining rooms and provide to-go service only.
That prospect of locally imposed restrictions appeared to be closing in Monday as major cities across the nation, including Houston and Dallas, banned dining in restaurants and President Donald Trump discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people, sending ripples through the industry. Restaurant and bar owners across Galveston County were working to take it all in, they said.
The city of Galveston hadn’t taken such drastic measures as to close bars and restaurants, but officials were reviewing their authority to do so if local infections appeared, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“We’ve talked about what steps we might encounter in coming days,” Yarbrough said. The city, which Monday declared a state of emergency, is awaiting a more accurate picture of confirmed cases before making such decisions, Yarbrough said.
Either way, the coronavirus was taking its toll on the economy, Yarbrough said.
“The economic impact of all this is just astounding,” he said.
DIFFICULT TIMES
Restaurant owners were watching closely Monday as Dallas County and the city of Dallas ordered closed all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters in an unprecedented effort to stop the virus’ spread. Likewise, all bars and restaurants in the greater Houston area were ordered to close for 15 days starting today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced. Restaurants must offer only delivery, pickup and drive-through services. No in-dining service is allowed.
Uncertainty and upheaval in the industry were apparent even in long-planned business transactions. Darwin Wilson, owner of La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill in League City and Bacliff, on Monday walked away from a transaction to buy The Reef Seafood House in Texas City.
Long before the coronavirus crisis, Wilson had planned to buy and renovate The Reef Seafood House building, 1301 31st 1/2 St. The Texas City restaurant would have been his third.
“With what’s happening, it is very difficult to make an investment in a project without knowing what new challenges tomorrow will bring,” Wilson said.
Wilson employs about 150 people at his restaurants and was monitoring health guidelines, he said. La Brisa plans to begin offering curbside pick-up service and accepting payment online to fulfill social distancing recommendations, he said. La Brisa would continue to operate in-restaurant dining, but would follow guidance of health officials and do what was required, he said.
“Restaurants are not going to go away forever, but these are difficult times for the industry as a whole,” Wilson said.
‘THE RESPONSIBLE THING’
Devil and the Deep Brewery, 2425 Postoffice St. in Galveston, made the call this weekend to close its taproom.
“I felt like this was the responsible thing to do,” said Eric Walker, who with co-owner Daniel Torres, had been in operation for about two years.
It was a tough call to make, Walker said. The small business still has rent to pay and other expenses and there’s no way of knowing how long this will last, he said.
“If this drags out, I don’t know how we, or any small business, can stay open,” Walker said.
Closure also is a real concern for Soul2Soul, owner Ouida Cook, she said.
The soul food restaurant, 3104 Market St. in Galveston, has been open for six years, but at noon on a Monday, only two customers had passed through the establishment, Cook said.
“It’s scary right now,” she said. “This type of stuff can bankrupt a business, especially a small business. Who’s to say how long this is going on?”
Cook already has asked one employee not to come in, she said.
If Cook had to close completely for an extended period of time, it could mean permanent closure, she said.
COURTING CHAOS
If Galveston restaurants had to close for two weeks or longer, it would be chaos, said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
“It’s going to be crippling to the economy of Galveston in general,” Clark said. “I don’t know — I hope — but I don’t know if people will be able to bounce back from that.”
Many Texans rely on restaurants either because they can’t or don’t know how to cook, Clark said. Restaurants also play an important role in feeding people now that grocery stores are facing supply issues from panic buying, Clark said.
DAY By DAY
Restaurants were taking it day by day, said Johnny Smecca, president of Galveston Restaurant Group, which owns Saltwater Grill, The Gumbo Diner, Papa’s Pizza, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, Sky Bar Steak & Sushi and Taquilo’s Tex-Mex Cantina.
“If we have to limit dining-room service, we’ll just go to pick-up,” Smecca said.
The company will definitely need to start limiting its employees’ hours or the number of employees it calls to work during the normally busy spring break week, Smecca said.
Galveston Restaurant Group is hoping the state will postpone the due date for sales tax payments, which is this week, Smecca said.
Dennis Byrd, owner of restaurant The Spot and various bars at 3204 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, already had established heightened safety and sanitation protocols, he said. Every 15 minutes employees stop whatever they’re doing, wash their hands and disinfect surfaces, he said.
This week, The Spot and other venues in complex were arranging seating to put distance between customers. Effective today, The Spot was reducing its seating capacity by 50 percent, Byrd said.
If Galveston restaurants are called on to do so, Byrd would be prepared for to-go orders only, he said.
Byrd’s venues are almost always the first to reopen after hurricanes, and he believes restaurants play a pivotal role in crisis management, especially when grocery stores are struggling to keep up with demand, he said.
“What we want to do is emphasize health and safety and we’re doing more than our fair share,” Byrd said. “And if we’re mandated takeout only, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Already, takeout orders have risen significantly at his property as the Trump administration called for more social distancing measures.
“We’ll just figure it out,” he said. “We won’t let our community down. We’re going to be there.”
