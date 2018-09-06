The Daily News’ annual Press Run will be held Saturday rain or shine, newspaper officials said.
Only the threat of lightning would alter plans for the run, officials said.
The race, which offers the rare opportunity to cross the famous Galveston causeway, is the largest literacy race in the region. It features a 1K race for kids and a costume contest as well as the traditional 5K and 10K for all runners.
The Press Run, now is in its seventh year, generates money for Newspapers In Education — a nationally recognized program that provides local newspapers and reading materials in classrooms.
The Daily News will supply newspapers and reading materials free of charge to classrooms across Galveston County.
New for this year is a special vendor exposition to be held at the campus of the College of the Mainland today. Besides race packet pickup, runners and families will get to experience the COM campus and meet with local vendors and services related to the race.
— Staff reports
