SANTA FE
Police have identified a man accused Monday of attacking a woman with a machete, breaking her neck and severing her finger.
Michael Sirratt, 36, of Santa Fe, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, police said.
Just before 10 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 5300 block of FM 646 about a man attacking a woman with a machete, according to a police complaint.
When officers arrived, the man began to walk toward them with the machete, according to the complaint. He then stopped, turned away from them and began to yell "Praise Jesus," according to the complaint.
The two officers used their Tasers to shock the man and arrest him, according to the complaint. After being handcuffed, he was shocked three or four more times while trying to fight with the officers and to kick out the windows of a patrol car, according to the complaint.
Another man told police Sirratt had chased him with the machete before the officers arrived, according to the complaint.
The woman suffered a broken neck, a severed finger and several cuts, according to police. She is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.
Sirratt was held on $121,500 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
