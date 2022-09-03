A memorial stands on the corner of Avenue O and 41st Street across from Ball High School on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the scene where, on Friday, a Ball High School freshman was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
The person killed in a car crash Friday night near Ball High School has been identified as Mason Nelson, a student at the school.
Nelson, 15, was a freshman at the school, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said
Witnesses told police the crash occurred about 6 p.m. Friday when a white Toyota SUV going west at high speed on Avenue O struck a Jeep traveling north on 41st Street, Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said.
Nelson and other students were in the Jeep, Gibson said.
Three other students were taken Friday to a University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, at least one in critical condition, Gibson said.
Police believe alcohol contributed to the crash, Gaspard said. No one had been charged in connection to the crash Friday, but police anticipated charges to come, Gaspard said.
Counselors will be on hand Tuesday at Ball High School after the Labor Day holiday.
Police asked people with information about the crash to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3703 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
(1) comment
These fatal accidents with alcohol involved are becoming more and more frequent on the Island. The drivers need to have their licenses suspended and held to the highest charges/bonds possible. We are loosing too many lives, especially children and these are preventable. Condolences to the families who have children injured or who lost their children in these senseless tragedies.
