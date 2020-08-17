DICKINSON
A correctional officer at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Dickinson has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.
Elizabeth Jones, a 19-year veteran correctional officer, died on Friday in Houston, the first coronavirus-related death at the Carole Young Unit in Dickinson, said Robert Hurst, a communications officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Jones, 58, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29 and was hospitalized at Mainland Hospital on Aug. 6, officials said. She was later transferred on Aug. 8 to a hospital in Houston where she died.
“Elizabeth was loved by all and was truly the heartbeat of the unit,” said Carole Young Unit Senior Warden Kim Massey. “She was an inspiration to all of us and will never be replaced or forgotten by her fellow officers. Officer Elizabeth Jones will be missed dearly.”
Jones is one of 19 employees with the department to die in connection to the pandemic, officials said.
