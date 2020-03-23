GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is considering telling vacation rental guests to leave the island in an effort to encourage tourists to stay home from the normally popular island destination as officials work to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
While not yet decided, the conversation follows a week of city leaders asking visitors to, for the foreseeable future, stay away from an island that in 2018 drew 7.2 million tourists.
The message all along has been that, while the city normally enjoys its popularity among tourists, it’s not the time to visit the island, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Talks are still underway, but Yarbrough was looking at vacation rentals specifically, rather than hotels, because they’re scattered around the city, making it harder for city staff members to enforce the constantly changing regulations at the properties, he said.
“It’s harder to monitor,” Yarbrough said.
Vacation rentals have become a booming industry in Galveston. As of December, there were almost 3,000, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data. The park board promotes island tourism.
The average rate has also risen by 25 percent, to $275.57 a night in 2018 from $220.24 a night in 2015, according to park board records.
If the city is going to make a regulation against any kind of lodging, it should be against all forms of lodging, said Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston.
“You can’t pick and choose one,” Branum said. “People that are here or would be in a short-term rental are not exposing anybody else or vice versa because there is no staff.”
Branum had a guest in her vacation rental over the weekend, but the unit was empty Monday, she said.
It’s probably an unnecessary call because many short-term renters have left or are leaving within the next couple days, said Mike Skiles, president of the By the Sea Condominiums Homeowners Association.
The condominium, 7310 Seawall Blvd., is about half residents and half short-term rentals, but there were only three guests staying in short-term rentals Monday, he said.
“And they’re on their way out,” Skiles said.
Skiles doesn’t want short-term rentals restricted because they’re a vital part of Galveston’s economy and provide essential secondary income for many residents, he said.
People probably aren’t going to visit Galveston anyway because tourist attractions are closed and restaurants restricted by take-out and delivery service, he said.
Short-term rental owners should prepare for whatever orders local, county and state leaders issue, said Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of rental property management company Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
Sand ‘N Sea canceled all arrivals until the end of March beginning Monday and is reimbursing its customers, Reiswerg said.
“Most people are incredibly supportive and they’re changing their reservations to later in the year,” Reiswerg said.
It’s a matter of preparing for the constantly changing regulations, she said.
“We’re trying to be proactive in everything we’re doing,” Reiswerg said.
Efforts to discourage visitors from coming to the island ramped up after Harris County shut down its bars and restricted its restaurants to take-out or delivery. City leaders worried that Harris County residents looking for something to do might flock to Galveston during a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to stay away from large crowds.
So, for those who are in a vacation rental to be near a loved on in a hospital are to be told to leave? Or the family that is closing on the sale of their house, but don't close on their new house for 6 days have to leave? Not all who are in vacation rentals are here on vacation. However, hotels and Bed & Breakfasts should be permitted to stay open, Something is not right here. The City believes it is okay for strangers to be in lodging, with staff, eating, etc, but not stay in a single family home which has no impact on anyone. This is discriminatory and is a slap in the face of everyone of us who is a small business owner. I can only hope that City Council sees this as grossly unfair.
