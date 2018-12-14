LEAGUE CITY
A man who police say tried to sell a truck through a mobile app was arrested Wednesday after police found the attempted sale involved a stolen vehicle, according to the League City Police Department.
Isaiah Guerrero, 17, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and accused of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, according to police.
Guerrero was approached by police while he and another man were in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Walker Street about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police complaint.
Guerrero was attempting to sell a truck to an older man in the parking lot, and had used a phone application to arrange the sale, according to the complaint.
Police searched Guerrero and found he had a forged title certificate, as well as a sales sticker from Gay Family Auto tucked into his pants, according to the complaint.
Police called the Dickinson dealership and confirmed that a truck had been taken from a sale lot, according to the complaint. The theft had not yet been reported to police.
Isaiah Guerrero was held on $10,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.