With the academic year starting within weeks, colleges and universities in the county are emphasizing the importance of vaccinations and masks to students and faculty.
Because of state-imposed bans on mask mandates and vaccination requirements, educators and administrators are limited in what they can require of students and faculty.
Gov. Greg Abbott last month issued an executive order prohibiting schools and any other entity that receives public funds from requiring masks, instead stating that wearing a face covering as a pandemic protocol should be left to individual choice.
But as COVID cases rise, educators hope to get across that masking and vaccinations create a more stable learning environment.
In a strongly worded note to students and faculty this weekend, Texas A&M University at Galveston Chief Operating Officer Col. Michael Fossum pleaded for people to wear masks on campus.
In the past two weeks, 18 students and faculty members — some vaccinated, some not — had tested positive for COVID, he wrote.
MISSION SUPPORT
“I am asking each of you to make a personal decision to support our mission to teach, learn, train, discover and innovate by choosing to follow most of the mitigation strategies that were so successful in the past year,” Fossum wrote.
Those strategies include masking, distancing and staying home when sick, he wrote.
“The delta, it’s really changing a lot of our perceptions,” Fossum said Tuesday. “It’s overthrown a lot of our assumptions.”
Fossum wouldn’t say exactly whether he’d push for a camps mask mandate if the university could require one.
“I think that having that availability in our toolbar when we have growing active cases would be a good thing,” Fossum said.
Still a few weeks out from its Aug. 30 semester start date, Galveston College is taking a similar stand, President Myles Shelton said.
“We are encouraging students to do what they know is right to protect themselves and protect others,” Shelton said.
If college leaders could require masks, they would consider it, he said.
“That would be something we would certainly consider if it was consistent with CDC guidelines,” Shelton said. “If it was consistent with what we understand about what’s happening with the virus in our community, it would be something that we very well might consider.”
LATEST GUIDANCE
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high COVID transmission.
As a hospital and an academic institution, the University of Texas Medical Branch has two sets of requirements for students, said Scott Boeh, assistant vice president for student services and registrar.
The university is requiring students working in clinics or hospitals to mask up but can’t do so in the classroom, he said.
“We strongly encourage students to wear their masks when they’re in close proximity to other people,” Boeh said.
The university also is reducing classroom capacity by 50 percent, he said.
The campus-based student population is about 80 percent vaccinated with some groups of students, such as incoming medical students, close to 95 percent vaccinated, he said.
“We’re always going to be very careful with our student population,” Boeh said. “Even though we have a high vaccination rate, we have 50 percent occupancy because we know there’s some breakthrough infections going on.”
TWO RULES
The medical branch can’t require vaccination of students in general, but those rotating through a hospital that requires vaccination will have to be inoculated, he said.
Unlike Texas schools, which are barred from requiring masks or vaccinations, other universities across the country are requiring proof of vaccination to return to campus. At least 664 campuses have implemented such a requirement, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. Some campuses even are struggling with students or faculty submitting fake vaccination cards, The Associated Press reported.
Local colleges are encouraging their students and faculty to get vaccinated.
“We do fully support and encourage folks to get vaccinated,” said Diane Burkett, spokeswoman for College of the Mainland. “We think vaccination, as it relates to a learning experience, ensures we have a healthy campus and that we have a productive semester for all students.”
When a student or faculty member contracts COVID and has to quarantine, that absence is disruptive to learning, Burkett said.
“We just ask that everyone is respectful of each individual’s decisions that they feel is best for their health,” Burkett said.
ON CAMPUS
College of the Mainland still plans to offer a virtual learning catalogue this fall, as does Galveston College, although some technical training courses must be completed in person, officials said.
But officials hope to avoid a full return to virtual learning.
“I pray that we don’t go to a shutdown as we did in the spring of ’20,” Shelton said.
Between now and Aug. 30, when Galveston College opens its fall semester, things could change, Shelton said.
“The situation that we find ourselves in in terms of what’s being reported, in terms of transmission and how that’s affecting our hospitals locally is very disturbing,” Shelton said.
