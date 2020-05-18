SAN LEON
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man killed in an apparent beating in San Leon on Saturday evening.
Juan Antonio Baez, 31, of San Leon, was killed by blunt force trauma, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Baez was one of four people found injured at a home in the 800 block of 26th Street in San Leon about midnight on Saturday, Trochesset said. Trochesset initially said three people were injured but on Monday confirmed a fourth person also suffered a head injury in the incident.
Three people, including Baez, were beaten, Trochesset said, adding that a fourth person was shot in the torso. One of the beaten men remained hospitalized in the Clear Lake area on Monday, he said. The man who was shot has been released from the hospital.
All four people are related to each other, Trochesset said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the death or assaults, Trochesset said. The sheriff’s office has identified a person of interest but still was investigating the incident on Monday, he said.
