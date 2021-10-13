League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff listens as Liliana Segovia, a survivor of domestic violence, speaks at a domestic violence awareness vigil at League Park in League City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
James Leija and his daughter, Veronica Janie Leija, block the breeze from their candles at a domestic violence awareness vigil at League Park in League City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
London Delgado, left, her mother, Christina Delgado, and others stand with lighted candles at a domestic violence awareness vigil at League Park in League City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Liliana Segovia, a survivor of domestic violence, shares her story at a domestic violence awareness vigil at League Park in League City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
In observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the League City Police Department hosted a candlelight vigil at League Park on Wednesday night to honor the victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
Officers collected personal hygiene items as well as monetary donations for the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, an organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse.
