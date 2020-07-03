GALVESTON COUNTY
Ben Peterek’s business is in high demand around the county these days.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Peterek said.
Peterek, who owns Gulfside Cleaning Services, a janitorial service, lately has been getting calls to fog stores with disinfectant as more people take precautions against spread of the coronavirus.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Galveston County, business owners have increased demand for intensive cleaning services, and many are taking steps above what’s required by federal recommendations to act preventatively.
Peterek normally offers cleaning services to commercial businesses in the region, but when coronavirus hit he prepared to offer disinfecting fogging services, he said.
Now, he’s getting 12 to 20 calls a day for information about the fogging service, he said.
The process is similar to a service Gulfside Cleaning offered after hurricanes Ike and Harvey to spray a chemical that killed mold, Peterek said.
When a business calls Peterek, he’ll take a look at the business. If it’s already clean, he can fog the building with disinfectant spray. If the building needs a little sanitizing, he’ll first send crews in to wipe down surfaces and scrub walls first, he said.
“Anywhere the human hand can touch,” Peterek said.
The wet spray covers every surface someone could possibly touch and has to sit for about 20 minutes, he said. Peterek usually suggests people wait an hour before going back inside, he said.
The fogging service is becoming more popular around Galveston County as a way to clean a business if an employee tests positive or as a precaution. Many county businesses have announced temporary closures in the past month as employees — especially those in the service industry — test positive for the virus.
Howie Bentley, owner and dealer of Classic Auto Group Galveston, 8020 Broadway, decided to take the cautionary step, he said.
Bentley saw other business owners around Galveston commissioning the fog treatment, so he decided to also, although none of the company’s employees have tested positive, he said.
“I just have to do, as a business owner, everything that I can possibly do to protect not only our customers but our employees,” Bentley said.
Businesses have to step up their game these days to ensure people feel safe and comfortable, he said.
Bentley dedicated three people just to wiping everything down at the dealership, he said.
The extra cleaning measures are added expenses, but it’s just part of the cost of doing business now, he said.
“It’s just an everyday deal,” Bentley said.
State and federal guidelines call for specific cleaning measures if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.
If an employee tests positive, business owners should close off the area the employee used, if possible, and wait 24 hours to clean, according to guidance provided by the Texas Department of State Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All areas used by the infected employee — including bathrooms and common areas — should be disinfected. But if it has been a week since the sick person visited the building, additional cleaning isn’t necessary, according to the centers.
There is a difference between cleaning with soap and water, which removes germs from surfaces, and disinfecting, which kills germs and can be done after cleaning to further reduce risk, according to the centers.
State health services recommend disinfecting regularly but don’t specify how to do so, spokeswoman Lyndsey Rosales said.
If an employee tests positive, privacy laws restrict the employer from telling other workers who it is without that employee’s consent, said Cisco Gamez, spokesman for the Texas Workforce Commission.
“Legitimate concerns about health issues of employees should be discussed with appropriate supervisors,” Gamez said.
Employees aren’t entitled to know anything about their colleagues’ health but are entitled to a safe and healthy workplace, Gamez said.
As much as the cleaning process is talked about, it’s not complicated, Peterek said.
“It’s not rocket science, that’s for sure,” Peterek said. “It’s just having the right equipment and having a little knowledge of the chemical.”
