LEAGUE CITY
A married father of two children is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, Harris County constable deputies said.
Adam Wellborn Hollyfield, 37, of League City, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, deputies said.
The arrest stemmed from an online sting operation conducted by Harris County Precinct 1 deputies posing as an underage girl, officials said.
Hollyfield was released on a $10,000 bond Monday, deputies said. His next court date is Aug. 1.
