GALVESTON
The Wharves Board of Trustees on Monday gave its final approval to the port’s first-ever master plan.
The master plan, more than a year in the making, outlines a vision for Port of Galveston growth and development over the next 20 years.
The final draft of the plan was publicly released last month, and the board voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to approve and accept it.
The port paid a consultant about $800,000 to develop the plan.
The plan will help create port jobs, fuel economic growth and increase hotel and sales tax revenues to Galveston, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
After the meeting, the port held an open house to show off the plan to the public. A second open house is planned for Wednesday morning.
