GALVESTON

The Galveston City Council is seeking applicants to fill positions on 14 boards and commissions, including some of the most important and influential.

The board and commission positions expire at the end of September, however, some people now serving are qualified for reappointment.

People interested in serving should call 409-797-3510 or apply online at www.galvestontx.gov/servemycity.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

Applicants are sought for: 

• Animal Services Advisory Board

• Arts & Historic Preservation Advisory Board

• Building Board of Adjustments and Appeals

• Cultural Arts Commission

• Ethics Commission

• Families, Children and Youth Board

• Finance, Fiscal Affairs and Investment Committee

• Galveston Island Redevelopment Authority/Galveston Housing Finance Corporation/Galveston Property Finance Authority

• Galveston Wharves Board

• Landmark Commission

• Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

• Planning Commission

• Tree Committee

• Zoning Board of Adjustments

José Mendiola can be reached at 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

