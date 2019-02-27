GALVESTON
A district court judge has decided to move the trial of accused Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis out of Galveston County, attorneys confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Judge John Ellisor, of the 122nd District Court, informed attorneys about his decision just after noon. He is expected to publish his decision on Friday, officials said.
Details about where exactly Dimitrios Pagourtzis' capital murder trial will be held have not been released.
Prosecutors and Pagourtzis' defense attorneys on Monday presented their arguments about the change of venue to Ellisor.
Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis' defense attorney, said his client could not hope to receive a fair trial in Galveston County because of the publicity it has received.
"We're very pleased with the decision and looking forward to finding out where we might go," Poehl said. "The judge made the right decision."
The trial being moved to a different county does not mean other prosecutors will take over, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said.
"We are ready to try this case wherever it needs to be tried," Roady said.
Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault of a public servant and has been held without bond since his arrest on May 18, 2018.
Ten people were killed and another 14 injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting.
The news of Ellisor's decision had started to reach the families of shooting victims by late Wednesday afternoon.
Sonia Lopez, whose daughter Sarah Salazar was shot and injured during the shooting, said she still hoped the trial would be held as close as possible to Galveston County. But she said she believed Ellisor made a decision that was in the interests of holding a fair trial
"We're willing to support the judge and the decision that was made," Lopez said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
