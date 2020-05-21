With Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest phase of reopening guidelines allowing sports and summer camps to start May 31, cities and Little League programs are preparing to resume activities under coronavirus-related restrictions.
The League City Parks and Recreation Department, for example, already has put together a reopening schedule for its youth summer camps and sports.
League City’s youth summer camps will be limited to 50 percent capacity, allowing a maximum of 50 children for the program that offers arts and crafts, games and other programs and outdoor activities. The program will not include field trips this summer, officials said.
Registration will be open online or in person at Hometown Heroes Park starting June 1 for League City residents and June 8 for non-residents, pending availability. The camp begins June 15.
“With the summer camp, we’ll be reducing our numbers by half — just to put them in smaller groups and eliminate large gatherings, and we’ll be able to space them out into smaller groups throughout the facility,” League City recreation superintendent Kenny Walsh said.
Registration for League City’s summer youth baseball league begins online or in person at Hometown Heroes Park on June 3 for residents and June 10 for non-residents. After a virtual draft, teams will begin practices June 22, and games are scheduled to start July 11, the city announced.
Only one parent per player will be allowed to attend practices, and team sizes for the younger age groups might be reduced in size, Walsh said. Because the city’s baseball league’s season is now overlapping with other leagues’ seasons, games might take place at Countryside Park instead of the Sportsplex, Walsh said.
The League City summer youth basketball league has been canceled, but a tournament-style three-point and free-throw shootout will be developed later in the summer with details pending, the city announced.
“We’re going to offer what we can, and whoever wants to participate, we’d love to have them,” Walsh said.
The West Isle Little League baseball program, like others in the county, has devised a plan to return to action that involves strict social distancing and sanitation measures but is awaiting final approval from the city.
“Whatever we do, it’s going to be for the good of the kids and the protection of the kids,” West Isle Little League president Geri Gillard said.
On its Facebook page, West Isle Little League expressed its intention to begin practices May 31 and start its games June 15, but, again, the league must receive approval first, Gillard said.
“A plan will be presented to the city on how we’re going to handle it, and parents will have to cooperate,” Gillard said.
League City Little League also is planning a return to play and posted a list of guidelines for spectators on its website that includes designated seating areas 6 feet apart from one another, no attendance in the bleachers at practices, players providing their own drinks, not allowing anyone showing coronavirus symptoms, no gum or sunflower seeds, and highly recommending face masks be worn.
