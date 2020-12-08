GALVESTON
The pandemic has been agonizing for single mother Imelda Mendoza and her two children.
Mendoza, who lives on the island, was laid off from her second job as a waitress, lost hours at her patient service specialist job at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and just recovered from COVID-19, making it impossible to pay bills and buy groceries.
She’s among the millions of Americans struggling against an economic undertow caused by the pandemic and restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, scrambled to keep up as states locked down and schools — many providing free breakfasts and lunches — closed, according to The Associated Press.
In late March, 20 percent of the organization’s 200 food banks were in danger of running out of food. Feeding America has never handed out so much food so fast — 4.2 billion meals from March through October. The organization has seen a 60 percent average increase in food bank users during the pandemic: About 4 in 10 are first-timers.
An AP analysis of Feeding America data from 181 food banks in its network found the organization has distributed nearly 57 percent more food in the third quarter of the year, compared with the same period in 2019.
Mendoza applied to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — an initiative that provides food to low-income families — but was denied because her income was too high.
“I make enough to not receive assistance but not enough to cover bills and buy groceries,” Mendoza said. “I live paycheck to paycheck and must decide what I want to pay for.”
Mendoza went to St. Vincent’s House in Galveston for help. Food assistance is one of the many services the social service organization provides. St. Vincent’s is one of the organizations the Feed Galveston ministry provides food to help fight food insecurity.
Food insecurity — or a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active life — continues to be an often unnoticed problem for many American families. Every year, Feed Galveston helps combat food insecurity by packaging meals that help families like the Mendozas.
“Feed Galveston is about making a difference,” said The Rev. Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran Church, who started the initiative four years ago. “People are struggling that we may not even know about. This is about using our hand for the sake of our neighbors.”
One in nine Americans struggle with hunger according to Feeding America. In Texas, there are about 4.2 million food-insecure people and around 49,000 in Galveston County, based on Feeding America’s most recent “Map the Meal” food insecurity study.
Some effects of food insecurity include health complications and damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow.
Feed Galveston has packaged thousands of meals for the Galveston community, most recently more than 50,000 meals at the annual Share Your Holidays food drive last week. Share Your Holidays is one of three packaging events to which Feed Galveston commits every year, Rhoades said.
‘MAKING SURE MY KIDS ARE FED’
The Galveston Ministerial Association has been a Community Partner with Share Your Holidays since 2015. Several member congregations of the Galveston Ministerial Association would host in-house food drives with their congregations, including First Lutheran, Moody Methodist, Trinity Episcopal, Congregation B’Nai Israel and Holy Family Parish.
The food packages, which usually contain macaroni and cheese, red beans and rice and oatmeal, are good for two years, Rhoades said.
Mendoza appreciates them, she said.
“I am so grateful,” Mendoza said. “Getting those boxes is making sure my kids are fed and getting the nutrition they need.”
Karla White said she and her husband Keith are grateful for Feed Galveston and St. Vincent’s, which have helped provide food for their 14 children.
The pandemic halted the Whites’ singing ministry, one source of the family’s income. Karla White also lost hours at the Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy, where she is an administrative assistant and dance instructor.
The food assistance programs in Galveston have been a blessing, White said. But what she really appreciates is that they don’t make the process difficult to receive food.
“You can really tell they’re trying to feed the need,” she said. “You don’t have to give them the kitchen sink or your toe to receive food.”
Most federal programs like SNAP have many stipulations such as income requirements and eligibility time limits.
At the Galveston County Food Bank, people need simply to fill out forms with their name, birth date and number of household members to receive food. They don’t even need identification.
The Galveston County Food Bank couldn’t meet community demand without support of other groups and programs like Feed Galveston, president and CEO Donnie VanAckeren said. of Some of the packaged food from Feed Galveston is donated to the food bank.
The food bank is “overflowing” with new clients calling to inquire about help, VanAckeren said.
Galveston County Food Bank recently conducted an optional survey of clients who used the onsite pantry. One of the survey questions asked why a person went to the food bank. Fifty-three percent of survey participants said it was because they lost their job because of COVID.
The new clients include several professionals, plant worker families and furloughed workers, VanAckeren said.
“Food insecurity isn’t any one individual,” VanAckeren said. “It can be your neighbor.”
Food insecure-households vary nationwide. They include single men living alone, elderly people and married couples with children like the Whites. There is a misconception that food insecurity only happens to poor or homeless people, when really it can happen to anyone.
No one should be embarrassed about it, Karla White said.
“Everybody needs help sometimes,” she said.
