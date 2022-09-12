The Galveston County Health District and the University of Texas Medical Branch will begin offering the updated BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines today.
The new bivalent COVID booster is designed to protect against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the virus, according to the medical branch.
The vaccines are called bivalent because they are designed to protect from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variant, Christopher Smith Gonzalez, medical branch spokesman, said.
“While we cannot precisely forecast effectiveness in any individual, we expect that the new messenger-RNA bivalent vaccines will offer better protection against these strains than previous options,” the medical branch said.
The vaccines have been proved more effective in studies at producing antibodies to combat COVID than the original formulations targeting only the original virus, according to the medical branch.
The updated vaccines have been approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the health district.
Those who are eligible should get the vaccine as soon as possible, Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority, said.
“These updated booster vaccines specifically target omicron BA.4 and BA.5 and offer better protection against variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading,” Keiser said.
The vaccine also is designed give protection against the original COVID-19 virus, Keiser said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for anyone age 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is for anyone ages 18 years and older, the health district said.
The booster dose should be given at least two months after completion of the primary vaccine series or most recent booster dose, the health district said.
“Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster doses are interchangeable,” the health district said.
The booster vaccines are available at the health district’s immunization clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104 in Texas City, the health district said.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The clinic opens at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month, the health district said.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are required, the health district said.
“If possible, individuals should use vaccines from the same manufacturer for their primary series and BA.4/BA.5 booster,” the medical branch said. “This is not a requirement.”
Each of the new bivalent vaccines can be used as a booster for those who received a non-mRNA vaccine, such as Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Novavax or vaccines approved in other countries.
“Those who are not yet fully immunized should consider initiating or completing the COVID vaccine series with the original Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax vaccines,” the medical branch said.
The medical branch hasn't received a Moderna bivalent booster shipment yet, the medical branch said.
