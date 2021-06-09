GALVESTON
About 35 firefighters from various stations battled a blaze in the Villa Marina Apartments for around 40 minutes Wednesday evening.
No people or animals were harmed in the fire, which began around 6:30 p.m. in the 12-unit apartment complex at 210 Harborside Drive, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said. The portion of the complex that caught fire was on Ferry Road, closer to Albacore Avenue.
The fire began in a unit in the southeast corner of the building, then traveled up to the attic and through the building, Olsen said. The fire department isn't yet sure what caused the fire and on Wednesday night had called the fire marshal out to investigate the scene, he said.
Firefighters had to cut through the walls to extinguish the fire, which took about 40 minutes, Olsen said.
Each of the 12 units sustained damage from either fire, smoke or water, Olsen said.
The Galveston Fire Department called in help from Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Texas City and Jamaica Beach to aid with the fire and back up the island firefighters.
The American Red Cross was on scene to assist residents with housing, Olsen said.
