HITCHCOCK
Police in Hitchcock are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was found shot alongside a road Tuesday morning.
Cody Gilpin, 18, of Hitchcock, was shot multiple times, the police department said in a news release. He was found on the ground near the entrance of Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004, about 6:30 a.m., police said.
Gilpin was found after an officer found a bicycle lying the road, police said. Gilpin's body was lying a few yards away from the bicycle, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, police said.
No other details were immediately released about the investigation. The police department has asked the Galveston County Sheriff's Office for assistance in investigating the shooting, officials said.
Gilpin was a former Hitchcock Independent School District Student who last attended school in December 2019, district superintendent Travis Edwards said. The district has made counselors available to students who want to talk about his death, Edwards said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
