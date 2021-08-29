GALVESTON
Gordon House had a headache.
It wasn’t an emergency, but lingering pain was unusual for the 88-year-old Texas City resident. The pain began on a Friday and continued through Monday morning.
After consulting his doctor, House's wife, Nancy, decided he needed to go to an emergency room. Thinking the University of Texas Medical Branch emergency room in Galveston would be too difficult to get to, Nancy House called the medical branch in League City. Its ER was full. A nurse there advised her to try the ER in Webster.
"She said 'We have 35 people holding in the ER, waiting to get into the ICU,'" House said. "She said Webster seemed to be the best bet."
A surge of COVID-19 cases is pushing more people into Galveston County hospitals at once than at most other times during the pandemic. Demand for care among people sick enough with COVID to require hospitalization is causing bottlenecks at ERs, ICUs and among ambulance services, health officials said.
Emergency rooms are crowded, and patients who need intensive care for reasons other than COVID face hours-long waits for spots.
There are few signs that things are getting better, officials said.
CRIMPING CARE
COVID-related hospitalizations in Galveston County are at their highest point since the summer of 2020, and intensive care units have been at or very near capacity for more than a month.
The situation is serious and has real consequences for people needing hospital treatment for COVID-19 and for other reasons, health officials warn.
"The pandemic is alive and well in our area and there's no slowing down," said Gulshan Sharma, the chief medical officer at the medical branch.
The medical branch in recent weeks has tried to hire as many as 200 new contract nurses, Sharma said. About 90 began work last week, he said.
The nurses were hired as part of the medical branch’s own initiative, Sharma said. The medical branch had sought help from the state, but hasn’t gotten any, he said.
A lack of nurses has limited the number of hospital rooms the medical branch can staff at one time, Sharma said. The medical branch’s four hospitals have more rooms for patients, but not the employees to staff them.
NOT GRIDLOCKED
Still, although emergency rooms can be busy, they're not in gridlock, Sharma said.
"We're on an island, we are not in the middle of a major metropolitan area," Sharma said. "We are able to handle the volume of patients that comes to our emergency department. But it fluctuates, sometimes you could see a large uptick around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., then it will slow down and then go back up."
"We continue to see very large volumes of patients and are able to move them along in our health system," Sharma said.
"I don't want to say that our situation in Galveston is as dire as people are seeing in other areas. We are managing well."
'PRETTY MUCH FULL'
COVID-19 patients are using hospital beds in Galveston County at their highest rate since August 2020.
In the past week, an average of 164 people a day were being treated for COVID-19. About 60 percent of ICU beds were being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
The county’s ICUs have been at full capacity for 37 of the past 50 days, according to the council’s daily hospital capacity reports.
On 11 other days in that time period, only one ICU bed was available in Galveston County.
What those numbers mean is that a person needing an ICU bed might have to wait six to eight hours, Sharma said. They're waiting for someone to leave a bed, either because they've gotten better or died.
"We do not have open beds in the hospital; the hospital is pretty much full," Sharma said.
RATIONING CARE
Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked that hospitals in Texas postpone elective medical procedures because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. Medical branch officials said they've followed the request.
The medical branch couldn't immediately say Monday what kind of procedures were being postponed. Common procedures canceled by COVID include cataract surgeries, knee or hip replacements, hernia repairs and plastic or reconstructive procedures, according to the American College of Surgeons.
Some of the pressure on emergency rooms comes from people going there for care they should get elsewhere, Sharma said.
People shouldn't go to an emergency room if they are seeking a COVID-19 test, for example, Sharma said. Those are available at medical branch clinics and elsewhere.
The only COVID-related reasons to go to an emergency room are shortness of breath or if a person's oxygen levels have fallen dramatically, he said.
"Otherwise, they can manage themselves at home," Sharma said. "This would work tremendously to not burden the emergency department."
When people reach an emergency room, they're triaged based on the acuity of their need, Sharma said. No one is turned away. The medical branch doesn't ask people about their vaccination status when they're being triaged, Sharma said.
"We are treating folks as they come in based on their need, regardless of their vaccination status," Sharma said.
CONSEQUENCES FOR CARE
Hospitalization rates have consequences. For House, that meant going to the fourth-closest emergency room.
For local first-responders, it means telling some people who call for help for non-critical issues they might want to try different avenues than the ER, because of the long waits to get admitted.
"With the hospitals being full, you spend a lot of time waiting on an empty bed," said David Zacherl, the chief of the Texas City Fire Department. "We try to go to hospitals that are available to take somebody.
"Then we go to resource management, which is where we say, 'It might be better if you stay here, because you might be waiting a long time when you get there."
Patients with critical needs still are taken to the emergency room, Zacherl said.
House didn’t require long-term hospital care; he was out of the ER in about five hours. But as Nancy House watched him be rolled into the hospital, she feared it might be the last time she saw him. Because of the hospital's COVID protocols, she wasn't allowed to go inside with him, she said.
"It's horrible to stand next to your car and watch them wheel your spouse through those sliding doors and you don't know what the outcome is going to be," Nancy House said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.