LEAGUE CITY
The council late Tuesday approved spending up to $765,900 for design contracts for the city’s first three bond-related drainage projects since the May election.
Voters on May 4 overwhelmingly approved $145 million in bonds, the city’s first propositions in 27 years, for traffic and drainage repairs.
The first three projects to come before the council all involve flood mitigation, which residents have called for since Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 8,000 homes in late August 2017.
Those approved include a a $260,500 design contract with Houston-based LJA Engineering for projects in the Bay Ridge neighborhood that would make levee improvements and add protection from drainage flow across state Highway 96; a $249,976 design contract with Houston-based Lockwood, Andrews & Newman for the first phase of improvements to the Oaks of Clear Creek subdivision; and a $255,500 design contract with Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering for work on a Dove Meadows and Borden’s Gully detention pond project.
