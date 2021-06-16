GALVESTON
Police arrested four Houston residents Wednesday in connection with the theft of catalytic converters, the pricy automotive exhaust parts that made the news after a rash of thefts in December.
Damien Charles, 27, Darius Charles, 30, Gary Charles, 30, and Demauria Haywood, 26, all were charged with the theft of more than $2,500 and were held on $30,000 bonds, police said.
Officers had been dispatched to the 9500 block of Seawall Boulevard just after 5 a.m. about a man who appeared to be trying to steal a vehicle and had fled the scene in a silver Infinity sedan, police said.
Witnesses gave police a partial license plate number on the vehicle, the department said.
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of 61st Street, smelled what officers allege was the odor of narcotics and detained the four occupants, according to the department.
Officers reported finding various tools and catalytic converters from other vehicles in the stopped car, the department said.
Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Auto Crimes task force still were investigating thefts of catalytic converters in Galveston County.
People with information should call the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at 409-765-3774, Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force at 409-766-4500 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
