LEAGUE CITY
The city, in collaboration with the League City Historical Society, showcased pieces of history during an open house Saturday.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 9:31 pm
League City School, 400 S. Ave., dates back to 1873 when students learned in one-room cabin and first known as Clear Creek School House.
By 1912, a new two-story building was built to house a larger number of students, but that building was demolished shortly after the second story of the school caved in 1938. Then, the League City School building was built, and has been standing since 1938.
“When they were actually building the current League City School, they used bricks from the previous school building that collapsed,” Sarah Greer Osborne, a League City spokeswoman said.
The 1938 League City School building now is home to the city’s new community center.
Over the years, the building has served League City elementary and high school students and those attending Clear Creek Independent School District.
It has served the community for over 80 years, Osborne said.
Most recently, the building housed League City Elementary School students during construction of their new school campus.
The open house and ribbon cutting event featured a detailed exhibit of the history of the school building including photographs and artifacts, yearbooks dating back to the 1930s, and a story slam room, where residents had the opportunity to share their memories of League City School.
Along with historical exhibits, the event included complimentary food and refreshments from Celtic Cross Meadery and Duo Brewery, Wine & Cider Co, dancing to the ‘hits of yesteryear’ with the League City Ballroom Dancers, and a display of classic cars from the '40s and '50s.
The new community center, which includes a number of classrooms, will host various weekday classes for adults, seniors and youth. The gym will be used to host future events, Osborne said.
“We are happy to see the building being reused for the entire community, and people of all ages,” Osborne said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
