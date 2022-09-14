GALVESTON
Researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch have developed a broad protection against coronavirus variants that cause COVID-19, the medical branch announced Wednesday.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 10:09 pm
GALVESTON
Researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch have developed a broad protection against coronavirus variants that cause COVID-19, the medical branch announced Wednesday.
The research was a collaboration involving scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Virginia, the medical branch said.
“Our data showed that dual spike and nucleocapsid messenger RNA vaccination provided robust control of both delta and omicron variants in preclinical models,” said Haitao Hu, lead author of the study and associate professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the medical branch.
Researchers showed that mRNA-N vaccination alone provided modest protection against multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains, the medical branch said.
“These data are important and indicate that this vaccine approach may also reduce the risk of viral transmission,” said Kenneth Plante, study co-lead author and assistant professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the medical branch.
Results showed that combination mRNA vaccination induced robust control of both Delta and Omicron variants in the lungs of vaccinated animals, the medical branch said.
The combination of the mRNA vaccination also provided additional control of delta and omicron variants in the upper respiratory tracts of the animals, the medical branch said.
“Given the proven safety profile of mRNA vaccines in large human populations, we hope that this vaccine approach will be further developed and advanced to clinical testing in near future,” Hu said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.