The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will sponsor a community-wide blood drive by appointment only Wednesday through Friday in the ballroom at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Serving 26 counties, including Galveston County, the blood center needs 800 to 1,000 donations per day.
Potential donors are encouraged to practice social distancing by making an appointment at www.giveblood.org/moody-gardens to prevent overcrowding.
— Angela Wilson
