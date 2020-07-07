GALVESTON COUNTY
Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased across Galveston County, but the number of samples being processed still isn’t even close to reaching capacity, health officials said.
Although demand for tests and capacity to process them have increased, that’s not driving the sharp increase in local cases reported each day, health officials said.
Between June 1 and Tuesday, the Galveston County Health District reported 3,721 tests, an average of 532 daily, according to health district data.
During the week of June 29 to July 5, the health district reported 12,544 tests, a 237 percent increase over a month ago and a 1,792 daily average, according to the data.
Several things are driving demand, said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the health district.
“There could be several reasons for that, including the person feels ill and shows symptoms associated with coronavirus, potential exposure to a known COVID-19 case, requirement for employees before they return to work,” Tompkins said.
People could also just be curious, she said.
At CareNow Urgent Care clinics, which has locations in Friendswood, 1729 S. Friendswood Drive, and League City, 3150 Interstate 45, physicians are seeing four to five more patients than normal for this time of year because people want to be tested for coronavirus, said Michael Kaplan, marketing medical director.
The clinics are mainly seeing people who don’t have symptoms but think they might have been exposed through work or through a relative or just want to be tested, Kaplan said.
“It’s a mixture of all those types of events that bring folks in,” Kaplan said.
Between its 14 clinics across the Houston and Galveston County area, CareNow is administering about 2,000 tests a week, Kaplan said.
POSITIVITY RATE INCREASES
Despite the jump in tests being performed in the county, health experts continue to say positive cases are increasing because of a lack of masking and social distancing.
The health district Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 13.3 percent, 223 positive cases out of 1,681 tests. A month ago, on June 8, the positivity rate was 8.4 percent, 32 positive cases out of 379 tests, according to health district data.
More people are interested in getting tested because they’re more aware of the coronavirus and its prevalence in the community, said Juan David Garcia, health system administrative director for laboratory services at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
As demand has increased, so has local capacity to process the tests, in part because of free programs like the one offered through Galveston County and the medical branch, he said.
The medical branch also has vastly increased its capability to process tests, he said.
In March, the medical branch could process only 42 samples a day, Garcia said.
Now, it can test 3,800 samples daily, he said. That’s 26,600 tests a week.
Even now, the medical branch isn’t filling all the capacity it has.
During the week of June 15 to June 21, the medical branch processed 5,790 tests for county residents, a 278.7 percent increase from the month before, May 18 to May 24, when it processed 1,569 resident tests, according to medical branch data.
FASTER PROCESSING TIMES
The medical branch has done that, in part, by expanding the kinds of methods it uses to process the tests, which increases capacity, Garcia said.
Early on, people had to wait days to get results back, sometimes up to a week, but now the medical branch is trying to process results within 48 hours, Garcia said.
The medical branch is processing tests around the clock and even has a shift that starts at 3 a.m. to keep the tests running, he said.
But the process takes time and the people running the tests have to take extra steps to ensure they don’t get infected themselves, he said.
“This is a highly infectious material,” Garcia said. “We have our trained laboratory personnel inside of a hood, even if they need to put a label on it.”
Working with the virus takes time, he said.
“This is a very labor-intensive process and you need to make sure you don’t make any mistakes because it can create exposure,” Garcia said.
It’s easy to understand why other labs take up to seven days to process a test if they don’t have the same capacity that the medical branch has, he said.
There are several places to find testing across the county for those who want it, Tompkins said.
In addition to free testing through Galveston County and the medical branch, people can get tested at many private clinics, doctor offices or urgent cares, Tompkins said.
