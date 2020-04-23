KEMAH
The city of Kemah is in a hole and doesn’t know how deep it really is. But city officials hope early and severe moves they made in response to a COVID-19 budget crisis will keep the city afloat, they said.
“We’re not doomed,” Kemah Mayor Terri Gale said. “I haven’t heard of anyone saying that they’re not planning on coming back. We will bounce back and we will bounce back sooner rather than later.”
Kemah, the small city of about 2,000 people in the northeast part of the county, is home to the sprawling Kemah Boardwalk complex and largely is defined as a dining, shopping and entertainment destination — sales and beverage taxes make up more than 85 percent of the city’s annual budgeted tax revenues, city officials said.
With the shutdowns and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, the city has projected a $1.5 million revenue shortfall, officials said. The city hasn’t yet received reports on its actual sales tax collections for March, when the first COVID-19-related shutdowns were implemented.
In response to dire projections, the city council April 15 made significant cuts to its budget.
The city’s one-person marketing and communications department was eliminated. A municipal court clerk was fired, along with the city’s one IT employee. Two police officers from the city’s 15-person department were furloughed, with no clear indication about when or whether they’ll return to work.
The council also eliminated unfilled job positions from the budget. Restoring those positions will take a future vote by the council, and it’s unclear when or whether that will happen.
The council next week will consider more measures, including whether to outsource its police dispatchers to League City or to cut its funding to the convention and visitors bureau.
NO EMERGENCY RESERVES
Kemah’s budget cuts so far have passed the council unanimously, officials said. But there’s disagreement among city council members about how Kemah found itself in the position it did and whether the cuts to city staffing will be permanent or temporary.
“We don’t know to the full extent what the impact is,” Gale said. “We rushed because we don’t have any emergency reserves.”
After the April 15 meeting, Gale put the blame of the budget cuts on city spending approved by past administrations, including a 2018 expansion of city hall.
But not every council member shares that view.
Councilman Kyle Burks, who proposed and successfully argued for the cutbacks, said the city’s savings were fine. But proposals to dip into reserves wouldn’t work in the situation caused by COVID-19. He described the cuts as Kemah adjusting to long-term reality.
He and others predict a slow economic recovery from COVID-19, which has prompted shutdowns and social distancing measures that have cost millions upon millions of jobs. Whether consumers will have the money or desire to go to out for entertainment remains to be seen.
“The biggest reason why most entities don’t make it is because they’re making decisions on today and not on 12 months from now,” Burks said. “The decisions we made on the 15th were not about April and were not about May. If you try to make a decision about the future and the future is already here, you’re already done.”
The city has about $5.7 million in reserves, Burks said. Gale gave the same number but said much of that money is restricted to economic development or tourism-related spending.
Burks’ stance is that if Kemah had reached into its reserves and not made budget cuts, it would have been the city’s “downfall,” he said.
The budget adjustments could change the conversation about how Kemah conducts its city business in the future, Gale said. The city has long had one of the lowest property tax rates in county.
It’s possible the council could consider property tax increases when it begins to set its budget for next year, especially if that’s the solution to rebuilding the police force, she said.
“I certainly don’t want high property taxes,” Gale said. “But I would rather have higher property taxes than live in a place that isn’t safe.”
Before then, Kemah has to go about the work of reopening and restarting its tax-generating businesses.
As of Thursday, there had been no official announcement from state or county officials about what rules retail businesses, restaurants and bars will face when they get the go-ahead to reopen.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday hinted that he would announce a plan that would open a “massive” number of businesses. More details on that announcement could come as soon as Friday.
Burks hoped businesses in Kemah would be able to reopen without restriction — and that visitors and business owners would be willing to make their own choices about how to operate.
