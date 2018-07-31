TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Police Department is warning residents about an IRS telephone scam. Residents have reported receiving automated messages from a number claiming to be IRS collections, police said.

The automated messages initially came from 215-709-1213, police said.

Residents should not forward any money or personal information to anyone using that number and claiming to be IRS representatives, police said.

If residents have any questions about the validity of automated messages, they should contact the police department, police said.

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

