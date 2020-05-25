LA MARQUE
The La Marque Economic Development Corp. board of directors last week approved a second round of emergency grants for local businesses.
The Emergency Business Retention Program was designed to assist business owners suffering from a loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of the grants totaled nearly $550,000 and assisted 64 La Marque businesses, development corporation spokeswoman Colleen Martin said.
“La Marque City Council and La Marque EDC Board of Directors saw a need to open round two of our Emergency Business Retention Program due to the length of this pandemic and the amount of time businesses have had to stay closed or have suffered financial burden due to circumstances outside their control,” development corporation Executive Director Alex Getty said.
Every qualifying business operating in the city limits of La Marque is encouraged to apply. Applications and supporting documentation must be submitted no later than noon on Tuesday, officials said.
The four-page application and supplemental forms are available for download from cityoflamarque.org. All applications and supporting documentation must be submitted by email to EDCgrants@LMEDC.com, by fax to 832-447-7668 or dropped off at the La Marque City Hall drive-through window or night dropbox, officials said.
Round-two funding is available to all business owners, whether or not they participated in the first round of grant funding. Round-two funding will first go to qualified businesses that didn't receive funding in round one. Should funds remain, business owners who received funding during the first round will be eligible.
To qualify for a grant from the La Marque EDC, applicants must maintain a business with a physical address within La Marque city limits that isn't a residence, that generates sales tax revenue for the city of La Marque, and that employs 50 or fewer people.
Qualified applicants would be eligible for grants funding up to two months' worth of salaries, rent, utilities and other normal operating expenses for up to $25,000.
“We work to attract new businesses to La Marque every day, but during this unprecedented time, our focus has shifted primarily to retaining our existing businesses," Getty said. "We want to help the folks who have invested in our city and opened businesses in La Marque. We hope these grants help bridge the gap created by COVID-19.”
For more information, contact Martin at 409-938-9255 or email cmartin@cityoflamarque.org.
