LEAGUE CITY
Police shot and killed a 39-year-old man after a standoff Friday evening, the League City Police Department confirmed on Saturday morning.
Jeffrey Bodie, 39, was shot and killed by SWAT officers in the 3000 block of Coreopsis Court in League City about 10:58 p.m., League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Bodie pointed a rifle at officers before he was shot, Williamson said.
Police were called to a home on the street in western League City to a report of a disturbance at 9:28 p.m., Williamson said.
When they arrived, they were told Bodie was inside the house, intoxicated and making threats to kill himself and shoot at police officers and was armed with at least one weapon, Williamson said.
Officers reached Bodie by phone and confirmed he was alone inside the house, Williamson said.
Bodie then shot four rounds from a gun through the front door of the residence, Williamson said. A combined agency SWAT team was called to the scene after the shots were fired, Williamson said.
Bodie came out of the house at 10:58 p.m., Williamson said. He was holding a rifle with a "high- capacity ammunition drum inserted into the magazine well," Williamson said.
Police told Bodie to drop the weapon, Williamson said. He did not put it down, and instead raised it in the direction of the SWAT officers, Williamson said.
That's when officers shot and killed Bodie, Williamson said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details as they are confirmed.
