Polling places will have cotton swabs to allow voters to avoid touching voting machines. There are ways to vote safely, so don't let fear of COVID stop you.

We are about halfway through the early-voting period, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

The Question of the Week is: Have you voted yet?

• Yes.

• No, but I intend to vote before early voting ends.

• No, but I will vote on Election Day.

• No, I intend to vote but I am still undecided about who.

• No, I don't intend to vote.

