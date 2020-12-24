The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will conduct its annual meeting immediately after a workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday via telephone and video conference.
Although there will be no public access to the office during the meeting, the public can listen in or watch virtually via Zoom by entering meeting ID: 548-053-4371 with passcode: 3EaQMx. To join via telephone, call 346-248-7799, using the same meeting ID and passcode to gain entry.
For more information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
— Angela Wilson
