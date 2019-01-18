LEAGUE CITY
Fire officials are looking for a woman in connection with fire alarms being activated at the South Shore Harbour Resort.
The League City Volunteer Fire Department first responded to a report of a fire alarm about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 4 at the resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd., officials said.
There was no fire and authorities suspect the alarm was activated for malicious reasons, officials said.
An investigation turned up security video images showing an unidentified woman in the building at the time alarm sounded, officials said.
The League City Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking to identify this woman as a person of interest, officials said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 281-554-1291 or 281-554-1292, officials said.
