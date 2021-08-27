LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek Independent School District said Friday it was implementing additional safety precautions in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The number of positive COVID cases was above 1 percent of the student and staff population, and the district has moved to what it calls Stage 3 of its health mitigation protocol. As of Friday afternoon, the district had 584 active cases out of the almost 46,000 students and staff, and 1,029 students and employees were in quarantine, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.
“What we’re seeing in our schools is something that we’re monitoring very closely,” spokeswoman Elaina Polsen said. “We’ll continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID -19.”
Stage 3 is part of a five-stage protocol to guide the district’s decision-making during the pandemic, with stage 1 being the most stringent protocols that would include school closures in the district because of a resurgence in COVID. This would be ordered by the governor, Texas Education Agency or a local health authority.
Superintendent Eric Williams announced the change to stage 3 in a letter Friday, but the district already had started implementing additional safety measures Thursday afternoon, Polsen said.
The new safety measures include increased cleaning in the schools where there are positive cases, upgrading air filters to capture smaller respiratory droplets and extending the amount of time the air conditioning runs. As of Friday afternoon, the air filters already had been replaced, Polsen said. District staff also were going into classrooms to see how to increase social distancing, she said.
The district also will be implementing temporary at-home learning for elementary school classes where there are COVID clusters, Polsen said. Three elementary school classes at Ross Elementary, Goforth Elementary and League City Elementary School already had been moved to at-home learning because of COVID clusters, with two of the classes expected to return Monday, she said.
Additionally, the district reopened the back-to-school form where parents could mark whether they wanted their children to wear masks, Polsen said. Teachers and staff have access to the form and can use it to ensure students who are supposed to wear masks are doing so, she said. The district so far hasn’t defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on requiring masks at Texas schools, but it has strongly encouraged them to reduce the spread.
“We reopened that process to let us know so the teachers can monitor students,” she said.
Parents are encouraged to continue using the health self-assessment form on the Skyward Family Access portal, Polsen said. The portal allows parents to mark whether a student has COVID symptoms, and that form will be sent to the school nurse and the student will be given an excused absence, she said.
“If your child is sick, please keep them home,” Polsen said. “It’s OK.”
Beginning Sept. 7, the district will resume remote classes for students who are at home because of a medical condition, COVID-19 or quarantine. More information will be announced Sept. 1, officials said.
This will be separate from the district’s tentative plan to resume a virtual- learning program. The at-home option will be available to students in kindergarten through sixth grade because children under age of 12 aren’t yet eligible for a COVID vaccine, officials said. Enrollment opened Aug. 24, and the program will depend on the passage of Senate Bill 15, which would provide temporary funding for virtual learning.
Nearly 90 percent of the district’s active cases come from students, according to the COVID dashboard. Nearly 50 percent of the students with cases are elementary students.
The numbers the district are seeing are the largest number of active cases so far, Polsen said. Last school year, the highest number of active cases was 142.
But the district remains optimistic this is only a temporary phase, Polsen said.
The district has been monitoring cases in both Galveston and Harris counties since there are schools in both.
“We hope that this is a temporary move,” she said.
