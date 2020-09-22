GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Tuesday announced 24 new local cases of COVID-19, as well as the 140th death related to the virus.
A man in his 50s died Sept. 10, according to the health district. The man, who was not named, had preexisting medical conditions.
The man's death is the first local fatality reported since Sept. 16, and the first to be recorded in September. Reporting of COVID-19 deaths often has taken weeks or months to confirm and lags well behind other measures.
The man is among the younger people in the county to die of COVID-19. Of the 140 deaths reported this year, only 16 have have been people younger than 60 years old.
Of the people who had died, 76 have been men.
Forty-three deaths have been reported in League City and 35 have been reported in Texas City.
The health district also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 11,497.
There were 410 new recoveries reported Tuesday, bringing that total to 9,916.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,441 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County. Ninety people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.