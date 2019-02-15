GALVESTON
Two airplanes made emergency landings within minutes of each other Friday morning at Scholes International Airport.
No one was injured, although emergency crews rushed to the airport after receiving a call about two planes in distress while in the air, Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko said.
The 911 call that prompted the response about 10:25 a.m. sounded like something out of an algebra book.
Two planes, both reporting problems on board, were attempting to land at the airport at the same time. In one of the planes, a pilot was suffering an unspecified medical issue. The other reported smoke in the plane’s cockpit that was impairing the pilot’s vision.
The planes, both Cessnas, were able to land safely within minutes of each other, and first responders found that neither in-air issue was as dire as it first sounded.
In one plane, a fire extinguisher had been set off inadvertently, filling the cockpit with flame-retardant powder, officials said.
In the other plane, the pilot landed safely and had no apparent medical issues when he reached the ground. The plane had been diverted from Houston’s Ellington Airport to Scholes because of low visibility, officials said.
Officials speculated the medical issue call might have been been a result of stress and confusion caused by the airport change.
No one was injured or transported to the hospital during the incident.
Having two emergency landings on the same day is unusual, airport officials said. Galveston airport Director Mike Shahan estimated there are about six emergency landings at the airport every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.