GALVESTON

People driving around downtown should expect street closures this weekend because of the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.

The Strand between 22nd and 24th streets and 23rd Street between Harborside Drive and Mechanic Street will be closed until 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the city.

The Saturday shrimp festival includes a cook-off, gumbo tasting, music, parade and 5K.

— Keri Heath

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

