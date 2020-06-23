GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday officially canceled all its cruise worldwide through Sept. 15, the company said in a news release.
The company cited "ongoing global public health circumstances" for the cancellations, a reference to the ongoing worldwide cruise shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
Royal Caribbean's cancellation corresponds with the industry-wide cruise shutdown announced by the Cruise Lines International Association on Friday.
Two Royal Caribbean cruise ships sail from Galveston.
On Monday, Carnival Cruise Line announced it had canceled all of its cruise through Sept. 30.
No cruises have left the Port of Galveston since March 12 because of a global shutdown caused by coronavirus precautions.
— John Wayne Ferguson
