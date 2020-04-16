Coronavirus cases in Galveston County show signs of plateauing — an indication restrictions on business operations and life in general are working as intended to flatten the curve and avoid overwhelming the medical infrastructure, health officials said.
The same officials and others in health care warn, however, the good news doesn't merit a swift, wholesale return to normal. They are pushing, instead, for a slow, selective easing of restrictions that have shuttered many businesses, hobbled the rest, sent millions of workers into unemployment and will cost trillions of public dollars allocated in effort to keep the nation afloat.
The new confidence among health officials, who about three weeks ago were warning the number of cases might explode, comes in part from increased capability to test for coronavirus, which wasn't available to the general public until Thursday.
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday opened a second free testing site and expanded testing to anyone 7 years or older, a major step toward understanding how the virus has spread.
About 10 cars were lined up by 9 a.m. at the Galveston Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St., for the first day of island testing. By 11 a.m., the health district had about 100 tests scheduled, according to the health district.
Galveston testing is only through Saturday, but the health district will schedule more testing days next week after determining island demand, said Randy Valcin, the director of Public Health Surveillance Programs with the health district. By the end of the day Wednesday, Galveston appointments for Thursday and Friday were booked, Valcin said.
TESTING IS KEY
More testing gives the health district more data on which to base its predictions, Valcin said.
"As more testing happens, we'll get a better idea of if that curve has flattened or if it's creeping up a little bit," Valcin said.
By Thursday, the county had tested more than 5,000 people — about 1.5 percent of the 342,000 population — according to the health district. Just two weeks ago, on April 3, the health district had tested about 1,800 people, according to the health district.
The curve of coronavirus cases is showing signs of flattening, local health authority Dr. Philip Keiser said.
“We’re not getting a large increase in the number of cases,” Keiser said.
Reported cases haven’t been spiking in the way health experts thought they would several weeks ago, Keiser said.
Cases reported last week ranged from 18 to 33 a day and this week have been between nine and 22, according to the health district. From March 29 to April 3, new cases were between six and 22 a day.
The health district announced the most cases in one day on April 4, when 68 cases at The Resort at Texas City nursing home made up the bulk of the day's 86.
“When you look at the number of tests that we’ve done, the percentage of positive has actually decreased,” Keiser said.
The increased capability to test has been largely because of laboratories at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Keiser said.
“Overall, we’re feeling pretty good that we haven’t seen the rapid acceleration,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean it’s time for people to stop social distancing, Keiser said.
The health district is still finding new cases, and the number of cases isn’t going down yet, he said.
And whether cases will start to drop off or whether they’ll stay constant is still unknown, Keiser said.
“My opinion is that it’s going to plateau and we’re going to see it at this level for quite a while,” Keiser said.
PLANS TO REOPEN
Cities such as Galveston this week began making reopening plans in expectation that Gov. Greg Abbott will not extend orders to shut down nonessential businesses past April 30. Abbott is expected to announce something about the statewide order Friday.
Municipalities have to be prudent about easing restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, Keiser said.
The health district will need to have a good monitoring system in place so that it can detect the virus as it pops up, he said.
The main rationale behind social distancing was to prevent the number of infections from spiking and overwhelming local hospitals, health officials have repeatedly said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch has all the space, staff and supplies it needs, chief medical officer Dr. Gulshan Sharma said.
“However, we need to start thinking about how do we start reopening very slowly and selectively,” Sharma said.
That would mean measures such as reopening some clinics and starting to perform some elective surgeries, he said.
“We will be doing that over the next few weeks,” Sharma said.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City also has supplies to handle the current level of coronavirus patients, spokeswoman Marsha Buchanan said.
“While HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland currently has the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment we need at this time, this crisis is evolving and we are vigilantly assessing our resources,” she said.
The health district will continue testing even after businesses reopen and might recommend people still wear masks out in public well through the summer, Keiser said.
“We could be doing everything right and then a mishap happens and then someone from an area that we never even dreamed of could bring it back in here,” Keiser said. “Until we know we have vaccines and we know we have good therapies, we have to be cautious.”
