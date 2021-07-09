With Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, Editor & Publisher magazine reached out to The Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith and Publisher Leonard Woolsey to discuss the newspaper's role since the beginning.
"We are honored Editor & Publisher would reach out to our community and our newspaper," Woolsey said.
Juneteenth is considered the official celebration date for the end of slavery in the United States, the date of June 19 reflecting the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to read historic orders — nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The event was reported on the front page of The Daily News, as were related Juneteenth events over time, including the culmination of the holiday's designation in 2021.
Learn more and watch the interview by clicking the link below: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/stories/reporting-in-galveston-as-juneteenth-achieves-global-prominence,196599
