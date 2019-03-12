GALVESTON

A 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a truck Tuesday afternoon on Seawall Boulevard, police said.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Seawall Boulevard.

The truck, which was traveling east along the boulevard, struck the child when he walked out into a traffic lane, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.

The child was not in a crosswalk. 

The child's injuries were not life-threatening, Schirard said. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, Schirard said.

No charges were filed against the driver.

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Senior Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription