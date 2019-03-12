GALVESTON
A 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a truck Tuesday afternoon on Seawall Boulevard, police said.
The accident happened about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Seawall Boulevard.
The truck, which was traveling east along the boulevard, struck the child when he walked out into a traffic lane, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The child was not in a crosswalk.
The child's injuries were not life-threatening, Schirard said. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, Schirard said.
No charges were filed against the driver.
— John Wayne Ferguson
