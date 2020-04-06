TEXAS CITY
With an influx of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 near and far, local health authorities are remaining steadfast in reminding everyone to practice safety guidelines. Newest among them is the suggestion to wear face masks out in public while still practicing social distancing.
An announcement, based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, came from The White House on Friday urging Americans to wear cloth masks to cover their faces in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those who work in the health care sector are in desperate need of higher-grade N95 masks to help keep them safe. But other essential workers and members of the general public are using handmade face coverings/masks while shopping for groceries or running necessary errands.
Although these lower-grade masks might not prevent someone from contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they can prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading the virus, health officials have determined. Part of the reason the virus spreads so quickly, they have said, is because it can be found in undiagnosed and asymptomatic individuals.
Austin Montalbano of Texas City, a Texas City High School junior who will turn 17 on April 18, has answered the call to help local businesses and those in his community. Montalbano, along with his mother, Pamela Osteen, have made close to 100 face masks for anyone who needs them, Montalbano said.
“I decided to start making the masks because I felt like I needed to make a difference in the community,” he said. “I’ve always tried to help out wherever and whenever I can.”
Montalbano got the idea to start making the masks after seeing social media posts of nurses voicing pleas for help, Montalbano said. His father, Frank, also is a nurse, so it was a no-brainer to not only help them but others too, he said.
“Since I’ve started this about two weeks ago, all sorts of people and offices have contacted me to see if I could make some for them,” Montalbano said. “I just knew that I had to help in any way that I could. This is really just a labor of love and my way of giving back.”
Osteen is proud of what Montalbano is doing, she said.
“Austin deciding to do this has made me realize that he’s growing up and that we’re raising him right,” Osteen said. “I’m beyond proud that he’s actually thinking about and caring for others.”
The project began with Montalbano cutting the material and elastic while his mother did the sewing, Osteen said. Soon after though, he asked if he could try his hand at sewing, Osteen said.
“He just sat down in front of the machine and started sewing,” she said. “He actually said it was ‘fun,’ and it just has gone from there.”
So far, Montalbano has donated face masks to the Galveston County Food Bank, a local dental office, University of Texas Medical Branch clinics in League City, home health nurses, family, friends and members of the Tiki Island Village Police Department, he said.
“Helping people stay safe and healthy during these times is beyond rewarding,” Montalbano said. “I’m just glad to be able to help.”
He gives the masks away for free. The project offers a respite for Montalbano, who is an Eagle Scout, varsity baseball player, member of the National Honor Society and a dual-credit student to boot, Osteen said.
“I think our youth need to realize the value of helping others,” Osteen said. “[It means so much] for me to know that Austin, although he may be glued to a device at times, still takes a break from his daily routine and listens and cares for others.”
This should be an inspiration for a new merit badge.
[thumbup]
Austin is living out the third point of the Scout Law, A Scout is helpful, and one of the parts of the Scout Oath, help other people at all times.
Austin's leadership is showing through, in seeing a need and doing something about it. It's easy to see why he is an Eagle Scout.
