Rumors running rampant on social media about the possible closure of the Galveston Causeway onto Galveston Island are false, said Danny Perez, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Houston District.
“We’re monitoring the storm and its potential to become a threat, but at this time there will be no closure of the causeway,” Perez said.
The department is working with local police departments, as well as monitoring cameras via Houston TranStar, Perez said.
Likewise, the city is not denying entry onto the island and the city of Galveston would not be turning off water and power to residents, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We’ve gotten several calls and emails about these issues, and they’re simply not true,” Barnett said. “Any and all updates will be posted on our various social media platforms, as well as the city’s official website at www.galvestontx.gov. We want residents to know also that the causeway will remain open both ways.”
The causeway is the only official evacuation route off the island.
The state transportation department will suspend operations of the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry at 11:30 p.m. today, according to a news release from the department.
After the storm has passed, according to the release, an assessment of equipment will be made and ferry service will be resumed as quickly as safely possible. The timeline to resume operations will be based on any damage sustained and the severity of the storm.
The ferry normally ceases operations when sustained winds reach between 50 mph and 55 mph, or when tides are 4 feet or more above normal.
The city of Galveston has called for a mandatory evacuation and Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as voluntary evacuations for San Leon, Bacliff, and Freddiesville along state Highway 6 near Hitchcock.
“We have crews that are driving the roadways to check for any hazards,” Perez said. “But as it relates to the causeway, it will remain open.”
Texas Gas Service also would like island residents to know that they will not be shutting natural gas off to its customers, according to a news release sent out by the company.
“Natural gas has proven to be resilient and reliable, even during the most challenging weather conditions, such as hurricanes,” said Christy Penders, communications manager for Texas Gas Service. “In fact, having a natural gas-powered generator can add a level of protection and peace of mind by powering a customer’s home or business when the electricity goes out.”
