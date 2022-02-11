Early voting in the March 1, 2022, primaries begins on Monday. People can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary at in-person voting locations. To participate, a person must be a legally registered voter and present a valid photo identification at the polling site.
Galveston County has a countywide voting system. Qualified voters can vote at any voting location in the county.
EARLY VOTING DATES
Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
VOTING LOCATIONS
• Galveston County Justice Center, first floor
600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse
722 21st St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Seaside Church
16534 FM 3005, Jamaica Beach
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• MUD 12 Building, 2nd floor
2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building, Council Chambers
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Runge Park
4605 Peck St., Santa Fe
• La Marque Community Room
1109 B, Bayou Road, La Marque
• La Marque Fire Department Administration Building
5715 Texas Ave., La Marque
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Nessler Community Center
2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City
• Bacliff Fire Department
600 Grand St., Bacliff
• League City Public Works Building
1701 W. League City Parkway, League City
• Hometown Heroes Park
1001 E. League City Parkway, League City
• League City Recreation and Civic Center
450 West Walker St., League City
• League City Blue Building
144 Park Ave., League City, TX 77573
• League City Emergency Medical Service
260 FM 270, League City, TX 77573
• Creekside Intermediate School
4320 West Main St., League City
• West FM 517 Voting Location
689 FM 517, Suite 200, Dickinson
• College of the Mainland, League City Campus
1411 West Main St., League City, TX 77573
• Dickinson Community Center
2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539
• Dickinson City Hall
4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Friendswood Activity Building
416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood
• Jacob White Building
2200 West Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
SAMPLE BALLOTREPUBLICAN PRIMARY
United States Representative, District 14
Randy Weber
Keith Casey
Ruben Landon Dante
Governor
Chad Prather
Rick Perry
Paul Belew
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Allen B. West
Danny Harrison
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick
Zach Vance
Aaron Sorrells
Todd M. Bullis
Trayce Bradford
Daniel Miller
Attorney General
Louie Gohmert
George P. Bush
Eva Guzman
Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Mark V. Goloby
Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Ben Armenta
Weston Martinez
Jon Spiers
Rufus Lopez
Don W. Minton
Dawn Buckingham
Tim Westley
Victor Avila
Commissioner of Agriculture
Carey A. Counsil
Sid Miller
James White
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian
Marvin “Sarge” Summers
Dawayne Tipton
Sarah Stogner
Tom Slocum Jr.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young
David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Court Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 7
Julie Pickren
Danny Surman
Michael Barton
Abolaji Tijani “Ayo” Ayobami
Member, State Board of Education, District 8
Audrey Young
State Senator, District 4
Brandon Creighton
State Senator, District 11
Bianca Gracia
Mayes Middleton
Robin Armstrong
Bob Mitchell
State Representative, District 23
Gina D. Smith
Patrick Gurski
Terri Leo-Wilson
Abel Longoria
State Representative, District 24
Greg Bonnen
Chief Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1
Terry Adams
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1, Place 4
April Farris
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 2
Kevin Jewell
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 9
Randy Wilson
District Judge, Judicial District 122
Jeth Jones
Timothy M. Clark
District Judge, Judicial District 212
Patricia Grady
District Judge, Judicial District 306
Anne B. Darring
Criminal District Attorney Galveston County
Jack Roady
County Judge
Mark Henry
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
John Grady
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
Kerri Foley
Tot Le
Judge, County Court at Law No. 3
Jack Ewing
Judge, County Probate Court at Law
Kim Sullivan
District Clerk
John D. Kinard
County Clerk
Dwight Sullivan
County Treasurer
Hank Dugie
Kevin C. Walsh
Janet Hoffman
County Commissioners, Precinct No. 2
Joe Giusti
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Matt Robinson
Ken Clark
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Greg Rikard
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
D. Blake Apffel
Mike Nelson
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
Larry Davis
Galveston County Party Chair
Norman D. Pappous
Patrick J. McGinnis
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Yes
No
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Yes
No
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine
Yes
No
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American Exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Yes
No
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Yes
No
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Yes
No
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Yes
No
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Yes
No
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Yes
No
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Yes
No
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
United States Representative, District 14
Eugene Howard
Mikal Williams
Governor
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Rick Wakeland
Joy Diaz
Bero O’Rourke
Michael Cooper
Lieutenant Governor
Carla Brailey
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Lee Merritt
Joe Jaworski
S. “TBone” Raynor
Mike Fields
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Angel Luis Vega
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Commissioner of the General Land Office
SandraGrace Martinez
Jay Kleberg
Michael Lange
Jinny Suh
Commissioner of Agriculture
Ed Ireson
Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 4
Theldon Branch
Larry McKinzie
Coretta Mallet-Fontenot
Marvin Johnson
Staci Childs
Member, State Board of Education, District 7
Dan Hochman
State Senator, District 4
Misty Bishop
State Representative, District 23
Keith G. Henry
State Representatives, District 24
Michael J Creedon
Chief Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1
Julie Countiss
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1, Place 4
Mike Engelhart
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 2
Cheri C Thomas
Kyle Carter
Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 9
Chris Conrad
William Demond
District Judge, Judicial District 122
Kristie Walsdorf
Criminal District Attorney Galveston County
Rachel Dragony
County Judge
William H King III
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
Billy A. Williams Jr
Galveston County Party Chair
Tierr’isha B Gibson
