Early voting in the March 1, 2022, primaries begins on Monday. People can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary at in-person voting locations. To participate, a person must be a legally registered voter and present a valid photo identification at the polling site.

Galveston County has a countywide voting system. Qualified voters can vote at any voting location in the county.

EARLY VOTING DATES

Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VOTING LOCATIONS

• Galveston County Justice Center, first floor

600 59th St., Galveston

• Galveston County Courthouse

722 21st St., Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Seaside Church

16534 FM 3005, Jamaica Beach

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• MUD 12 Building, 2nd floor

2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista

• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church

6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• West County Building, Council Chambers

11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Runge Park

4605 Peck St., Santa Fe

• La Marque Community Room

1109 B, Bayou Road, La Marque

• La Marque Fire Department Administration Building

5715 Texas Ave., La Marque

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Nessler Community Center

2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City

• Bacliff Fire Department

600 Grand St., Bacliff

• League City Public Works Building

1701 W. League City Parkway, League City

• Hometown Heroes Park

1001 E. League City Parkway, League City

• League City Recreation and Civic Center

450 West Walker St., League City

• League City Blue Building

144 Park Ave., League City, TX 77573

• League City Emergency Medical Service

260 FM 270, League City, TX 77573

• Creekside Intermediate School

4320 West Main St., League City

• West FM 517 Voting Location

689 FM 517, Suite 200, Dickinson

• College of the Mainland, League City Campus

1411 West Main St., League City, TX 77573

• Dickinson Community Center

2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539

• Dickinson City Hall

4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• Kemah Community Center

800 Harris Ave., Kemah

• Friendswood Activity Building

416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood

• Jacob White Building

2200 West Parkwood Ave., Friendswood

SAMPLE BALLOTREPUBLICAN PRIMARY

United States Representative, District 14

Randy Weber

Keith Casey

Ruben Landon Dante

Governor

Chad Prather

Rick Perry

Paul Belew

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Allen B. West

Danny Harrison

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick

Zach Vance

Aaron Sorrells

Todd M. Bullis

Trayce Bradford

Daniel Miller

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert

George P. Bush

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Ben Armenta

Weston Martinez

Jon Spiers

Rufus Lopez

Don W. Minton

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Victor Avila

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller

James White

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Dawayne Tipton

Sarah Stogner

Tom Slocum Jr.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Court Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 7

Julie Pickren

Danny Surman

Michael Barton

Abolaji Tijani “Ayo” Ayobami

Member, State Board of Education, District 8

Audrey Young

State Senator, District 4

Brandon Creighton

State Senator, District 11

Bianca Gracia

Mayes Middleton

Robin Armstrong

Bob Mitchell

State Representative, District 23

Gina D. Smith

Patrick Gurski

Terri Leo-Wilson

Abel Longoria

State Representative, District 24

Greg Bonnen

Chief Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1

Terry Adams

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1, Place 4

April Farris

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 2

Kevin Jewell

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 9

Randy Wilson

District Judge, Judicial District 122

Jeth Jones

Timothy M. Clark

District Judge, Judicial District 212

Patricia Grady

District Judge, Judicial District 306

Anne B. Darring

Criminal District Attorney Galveston County

Jack Roady

County Judge

Mark Henry

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

John Grady

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Kerri Foley

Tot Le

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

Jack Ewing

Judge, County Probate Court at Law

Kim Sullivan

District Clerk

John D. Kinard

County Clerk

Dwight Sullivan

County Treasurer

Hank Dugie

Kevin C. Walsh

Janet Hoffman

County Commissioners, Precinct No. 2

Joe Giusti

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Matt Robinson

Ken Clark

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Greg Rikard

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

D. Blake Apffel

Mike Nelson

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Larry Davis

Galveston County Party Chair

Norman D. Pappous

Patrick J. McGinnis

Proposition 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes

No

Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine

Yes

No

Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American Exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes

No

Proposition 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes

No

Proposition 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes

No

Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes

No

Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes

No

Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

Proposition 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes

No

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

United States Representative, District 14

Eugene Howard

Mikal Williams

Governor

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Rick Wakeland

Joy Diaz

Bero O’Rourke

Michael Cooper

Lieutenant Governor

Carla Brailey

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Lee Merritt

Joe Jaworski

S. “TBone” Raynor

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office

SandraGrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Michael Lange

Jinny Suh

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 4

Theldon Branch

Larry McKinzie

Coretta Mallet-Fontenot

Marvin Johnson

Staci Childs

Member, State Board of Education, District 7

Dan Hochman

State Senator, District 4

Misty Bishop

State Representative, District 23

Keith G. Henry

State Representatives, District 24

Michael J Creedon

Chief Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1

Julie Countiss

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 1, Place 4

Mike Engelhart

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 2

Cheri C Thomas

Kyle Carter

Justice, Court of Appeals, District 14, Place 9

Chris Conrad

William Demond

District Judge, Judicial District 122

Kristie Walsdorf

Criminal District Attorney Galveston County

Rachel Dragony

County Judge

William H King III

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Billy A. Williams Jr

Galveston County Party Chair

Tierr’isha B Gibson

